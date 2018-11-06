Saudi crown prince inaugurates 1st nuclear research reactor

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman set on Monday the foundation stones for seven key projects, including the first nuclear research reactor, Saudi Press Agency reported.



The projects that would be established at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh include renewable and nuclear energy, water desalination, genetic medicine and aircraft manufacturing. One of the key projects is the center to develop aircraft structures.



During the visit, he also inaugurated the Central Laboratory of the Saudi Human Genome that aims to study genes behind inherited diseases among locals.



The new and future projects aim to help the city and its employees achieve the goals of the country's Vision 2030.

