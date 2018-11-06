Peng Liyuan meets Bill Gates

Peng Liyuan (R), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, meets with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a goodwill ambassador of the World Health Organization for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, met with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in Shanghai on Monday.Peng said that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has, for a long period of time, carried out effective and fruitful cooperation with relevant Chinese departments in prevention and control of HIV/AIDS, poverty reduction in the field of healthcare, and capacity building in global public health."We support the foundation continuing to enhance bilateral and trilateral cooperation with the Chinese side, in such field as improving capability building of China's health professionals and global health professionals' pool," Peng said.Gates said Chinese President Xi Jinping's keynote speech delivered at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo Monday was encouraging. "China deserves praise for having been following the principle of openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win result."The U.S. billionaire philanthropist said his foundation is willing to continue cooperation with China in the fields mentioned above.