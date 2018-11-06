2nd World Forum on Ecosystem Governance convenes in eastern China

The 2nd World Forum on Ecosystem Governance convened Monday in Hangzhou, capital city of eastern China's Zhejiang Province, with discussions on topics such as ecological capital, ecosystem governance in urban and rural areas, and social engagement set to commence.



The forum is being jointly held by China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the municipal government of Hangzhou, drawing nearly 300 participants from government departments, institutions and universities, international organizations, enterprises and non-profit organizations. The forum will conclude on Nov. 7.



"IUCN is a world leading organization in the development and implementation of ecosystem management," said Inger Anderson, director-general of IUCN. "The 2nd World Forum on Ecosystem Governance will explore how ecosystems can contribute to sustainable development and environmental well-being in the face of a changing climate."



"The forum can act as a platform for experts from home and abroad to share their experience in ecological management," said Zhang Jianlong, director of NFGA. "Ecosystem governance is key to the sustainable development of countries, and important to the well-being of humankind, so it requires our joint efforts."



According to statistics, China has the world's largest area of planted forests, covering 70 million hectares. With 53 million hectares of wetlands, China now sees an average reduction of 1,980 square kilometers of desertified land per year, compared with an annual increase of 3,436 square kilometers of desertified land in the late 20th century.

