China Int'l Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition to kick off in Zhuhai

Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2018 shows a Y-20 model at the AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.) exhibition area of the upcoming China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The exhibition is scheduled to be held on Nov. 6-11. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Citizens experience a flying simulator at the exhibition area of the upcoming China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2018. The exhibition is scheduled to be held on Nov. 6-11. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

An Airbus A220 jet airliner arrives at the Zhuhai Airport for the upcoming China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2018. The exhibition is scheduled to be held on Nov. 6-11. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2018 shows a civil helicopter at the exhibition area of the upcoming China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2018. The exhibition is scheduled to be held on Nov. 6-11. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A Pakistani pilot flies over the Zhuhai Airport with a fighter at the upcoming China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2018. The exhibition is scheduled to be held on Nov. 6-11. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A staff member tests a drone at the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) exhibition area of the upcoming China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2018. The exhibition is scheduled to be held on Nov. 6-11. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2018 shows AG600, China's independently-developed large amphibious aircraft, at the exhibition area of the upcoming China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The exhibition is scheduled to be held on Nov. 6-11. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)