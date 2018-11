People enjoy chrysanthemum flowers across China

In this aerial photo, tourists view chrysanthemum flowers at a chrysanthemum base in Yaogujiang Village of Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Kai Shangyu)

Tourists view chrysanthemum flowers at a chrysanthemum base in Yaogujiang Village of Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Kai Shangyu)

Tourists take photos of chrysanthemum flowers in Huqiu mountain scenic spot in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

Tourists take photos of chrysanthemum flowers in Huqiu mountain scenic spot in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

Tourists view chrysanthemum flowers in Huqiu mountain scenic spot in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

In this aerial photo, tourists view chrysanthemum flowers at a chrysanthemum base in Yaogujiang Village of Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Kai Shangyu)