Artists perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at UN headquarters in New York

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe perform Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

People watch artists of China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe performing Thousand-hand Bodhisattva dance at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Nov. 5, 2018. This event is co-sponsored by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) along with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)