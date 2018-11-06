Snow scenery in Nanshan Ecological Park of NW China's Gansu

Source: Published: 2018/11/6 11:09:51

A citizen takes photos of snow views in the Nanshan Ecological Park in Kongtong District of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Xin)


 

Citizens walk as it snows in the Nanshan Ecological Park in Kongtong District of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Xihui)

Citizens walk as it snows in the Nanshan Ecological Park in Kongtong District of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Xin)
 

Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2018 shows the scenery after a snowfall in the Nanshan Ecological Park in Kongtong District of Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Xin)



