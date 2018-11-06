North Korean people fall in love with Chinese TV drama, star

Chinese actress Tong Liya performs in Pyongyang during a visit starting November 2. Photo: Mang Jiuchen





Chinese television drama Obstetrician became the latest craze for North Koreans, and one of the characters, Chinese actress Tong Liya, was warmly welcomed by locals when she visited the country along with the Chinese delegation of artists.

Tong, from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, was one of the members of the Chinese delegation of artists, led by Culture and Tourism Minister Luo Shugang, to North Korea for a four-day visit since November 2.

Applause was seen and heard wherever Tong went. Many North Koreans screamed "Doctor He" toward Tong. They were eager to get Tong's autograph.

Tong played the protagonist in the television drama as an obstetrician named He Jing. The drama was aired on North Korean TV and is well-known to every household.





Chinese actress Tong Liya played the protagonist in television drama Obstetrician as an obstetrician named He Jing. Photo: Douban







In the 1990s, Chinese TV series Ke Wang (meaning inspiration in Chinese) was a hit in North Korea, which told of a story of two couples during the Cultural Revolution (1966-76).

In 2010, Chinese television series Qian Fu (Lurk), based on Long Yi's spy novel of the same name, was also loved by the North Korean people.

Chinese television dramas, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Mao Anying, were also aired in North Korea.

The Chinese delegation delivered a joint performance with their North Korean counterparts in Pyongyang in front of an audience, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Chinese director Zhang Guoli also joined the delegation.



