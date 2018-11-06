Locally well-known Miao embroidery master in village of China's Guizhou

Yang Xinghe embroiders Miao clothes at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)





Yang Xinghe weaves ribbon at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)





Yang Xinghe (L) weaves at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe designs embroidery patterns at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe (L) shows an embroidered Miao costume to a client at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe classifies embroidered decorations for Miao costumes at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe shows embroidery skills at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe shows embroidered decorations for Miao costumes at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe shows embroidered decorations for Miao costumes at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe designs embroidery patterns at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe classifies embroidered decorations for Miao costumes at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe weaves at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe weaves ribbon at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Yang Xinghe embroiders Miao costumes at Xinjiang Village in Taijiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 4, 2018. Born with hearing loss, Yang Xinghe, 28, is a female of the Miao ethnic group, who are engaged in Miao embroidery at the village. She learned embroidery from her mother when she was only a child, and has been a locally well-known master now.(Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)