Chemicals spill out of boat in Fujian, fish contaminated

Fishermen in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, reinforce their rafts after the nearby waters were contaminated with chemicals on Monday. Photo: Chinanews.com





Fishermen in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province are suffering from a severe loss of fish after a vessel contaminated the water with nearly 7 tons of C9 aromatics, media reported on Monday.

The leak happened on Sunday when the tube connecting the vessel and the wharf broke, leaking 6.97 tons of C9 aromatics in the water, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

The environmental protection bureau of Quangang district issued a statement on Monday, saying the contaminated waters were cleaned up as of Monday afternoon.

However, a foul odor fills the air near the wharf and rafts used by fishermen for aquaculture were contaminated, which had caused huge financial loss to them, China News Service reported on Monday.

A local fisherman said that after the accident, he had to purchase more than 140 rafts to reinforce his rafts. The accident has caused more than 3 million yuan ($433,000) in damage.

To ensure the safety, the local agriculture and forestry bureau on Sunday urged the public not to catch, sell or eat seafood from Xiaocuo village, China News Service reported on Monday.

Beijing Youth Daily reported that the Fujian Donggang Petrochemical Industry Company has apologized and promised to compensate fishermen.

The environmental protection bureau dispatched about 100 boats and 600 staff, and nearly 600 bags of felt were used to absorb the C9 aromatics. The volatile organic compound (voc) in the air was 0.429 milligrams per cubic meter (under 4 milligrams per cubic meter is safe).

The Quangang bureau has asked an institute to examine the water and seafood, the statement said. No announcement was made as of press time.

Global Times



