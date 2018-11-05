China off voters' minds in US midterm elections

US President Donald Trump arrives for a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at McKenzie Arena, in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sunday. Photo: AFP





At the all-important US midterm elections starting Tuesday, it appears that China is not much on the minds of the American voters.



This year's midterm elections are focused on whether US President Donald Trump and his Republicans can hold on to the Senate and continue his controversial policies. After the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in late October, Democrats used the incident to push for gun control measures.



Rick Dunham, former White House correspondent for Business Week, told the Global Times on Tuesday that a clear divide between the two parties is needed to create a partisan election issue, and the differences on China are rather minor, unlike guns and immigration.



"There is no broad constituency for extreme China bashing as there is for attacks on Muslims and Mexicans. And there is not that much difference between the parties," Dunham said. "Economic issues are usually the most important. When the economy is strong, as it is now, social issues become the most important. That is true this year with immigration and guns."



In terms of immigration, Trump's harsh rhetoric and actions on immigrants seem to not engender tensions among the Chinese community in the US, noted K.F. Lin, an 82-year-old Chinese American.



"There has long been deep-seated discrimination against other races, not necessarily the Chinese, among American whites, and Trump just made his stance clear in a flagrant way," Lin told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Dunham pointed out that most of the Democrats and Republicans favor liberalized global trade, unlike Trump, but Democrats would follow the Obama precedent of cooperation while resolving disputes through bilateral talks and international agencies, not tariffs. Voters in favor of free trade are hoping for a change in the country's trade policies.



"China is trying to build its economy and exports as much as it can … No one benefits from poverty. We all look after our children's welfare, health and education. The idea that the trade war is a zero-sum game, that you take from me, is not going to build peaceful world benefited by trade," Kevin O'Brien, an estate-planning lawyer and a Democrat in Philadelphia, told the Global Times on Tuesday.