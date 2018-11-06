Vietnamese PM to attend ASEAN Summit in Singapore

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 33rd Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) and related meetings in Singapore from Nov. 13-15.
The summit will gather top leaders of the association's 10 member countries, and representatives from its eight dialogue partners, including China, Russia, the United States and India, local Nhan Dan (People) daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Singapore is currently the chair of ASEAN for 2018. Thailand will officially take over the chairmanship on Jan. 1, 2019.