Vice President Wang Qishan: China willing to negotiate with US on trade

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan delivers a speech at the World Trade Promotion Summit in May 2012. Photo: VCG

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan called for bilateral talks to resolve the China-US trade frictions, and warned about the dangers of surging populism and unilateralism on Tuesday at the New Economy Forum 2018 in Singapore."China will stay calm and sober-minded and embrace greater openness. Both China and the US would love to see greater trade and cooperation. We are ready to discuss and work out solutions on trade acceptable to both sides," Wang said at the forum, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.Today's world faces many problems that require close cooperation between China and the US, Wang said, stressing that both sides will gain from working together and lose from confrontation.Wang denounced trade unilateralism and espoused the importance of settling any disputes through a rules-based system, Bloomberg reported.Liu Weidong, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that the two sides should compromise to end the trade war while not damaging either side's interests."Trump's trade war against China is not only aimed at reducing the trade deficit. With the trade war at the center, he is exerting overall pressure on China," Liu said.As to the "America First" policy that Trump is promoting in the name of populism and unilateralism, Liu said it is against the trend toward globalization and harmful to China-US ties, which will not contribute to the US' long-term interests.Wang will stay in Singapore until Wednesday upon invitation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a press conference on Friday.