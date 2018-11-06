COMAC displays three civil aircraft models at Airshow China

COMAC displays the CR929's advanced cockpit at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition that opened on Tuesday in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC)

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) will display three of its civil aircraft models at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) that opened on Tuesday in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.

The CR929 wide-body passenger aircraft, which is 22 meters long, 5.9 meters wide and 6.5 meters high, is being exhibited in an international air show for the first time, displaying its first-class cockpit and comfortable cabin.

Three ARJ21s, assembled by different companies for Chengdu Airlines, Genghis Khan Airlines and Urumqi Air, performed an air show on Tuesday.

China's domestically developed C919 large passenger aircraft will showcase its advanced cockpit system using virtual reality (VR) technology at the show.

COMAC will publish its market forecast report from 2018 to 2037 at the air show, and will sign an agreement with Urumqi Air for the ARJ21, and a purchase agreement of the ARJ21 with SPDB Financial Leasing Company.

The company also held the 3rd International Forum of Civil Aircraft Flight Testing and the 2nd International Forum of Civil Aircraft Development.

The 12th air show is being held on the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up, and the 10th anniversary of COMAC.

COMAC is a centrally managed core enterprise and a central backbone enterprise, functioning as the main vehicle for implementing large passenger aircraft programs in China.

Global Times