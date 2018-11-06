Learning Chinese

Chat attack

legitimize

正名

(zhènɡmínɡ)

A: Did you hear? We won the championship at an esports competition.            

A: 你听说了没？我们的电竞比赛获得了世界冠军。

(nǐ tīnɡshuō le méi? wǒmén de diànjìnɡ bǐsài huòdé le shìjiè ɡuànjūn.)

B: Of course. Our dormitory partied the whole night after they won. We drank beer and played games, it was really exciting. 

B: 当然,他们夺冠的当晚我们宿舍狂欢了一整夜,喝啤酒打游戏,特别兴奋！

(dānɡrán, tāmén duóɡuàn de dānɡwǎn wǒmén sùshè kuánɡhuān le yì zhěnɡyè,hē píjiǔ dǎ yóuxì,tèbié xīnɡfèn!)

A: This basically legitimizes video games. Through their actions they have told the older generation that being a professional  video game player isn't just messing around.      

A: 这回可是给电子游戏正名了,用实际行动告诉上一代人,电竞事业不是不务正业。

(zhèhuí kěshì ɡěi diànzǐ yóuxì zhènɡmínɡ le, yònɡ shíjì xínɡdònɡ ɡàosù shànɡ yídài rén, diànjìnɡ shìyè búshì búwù zhènɡyè.)

B: I feel that this is a great footnote for our generation's youth.  

B: 我感觉这是给我们这代人的青春一个很好的注解！

(wǒ ɡǎnjué zhèshì ɡěi wǒmén zhè dàirén de qīnɡchūn yíɡè hěnhǎo de zhùjiě!)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT







