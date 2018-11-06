Happy birthday:



Some relationship blues may have you feeling down. An evening out with friends is sure to help take your mind off your broken heart. Pay close attention to your finances. If you go over your budget it is sure to cause some trouble. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 12, 15.



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Friendship will be highlighted today. This evening will be a great time to catch up with those closest to you. If you create an air of trust, a secret may be revealed! Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although money is important, you have to decide just how far you are willing to go in pursuit of it. Keep in mind there are some things in this world that money just can't buy. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



While you will have to overcome a number of difficult challenges, you will not encounter anything you can't handle so long as you stay calm and collected. Financial decisions made today will have a long-lasting impact on your future. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although someone new has managed to get your heart beating, it's not time to start dreaming about wedding bells. You may find that your feelings become quite different after some time has passed. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Lady Luck will favor the bold today. While success is not a lock, your chances of accomplishing anything you set out to do is extremely high. Go ahead and call in some favors if you feel that you need a little bit of help. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A short window of opportunity will be opened for you. You will have to act fast or else you will lose out on this chance forever. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You may have to play the role of peacekeeper, as tensions will cause some trouble at work. Someone will come to you for advice. Take great care in what you say, as your words will have a huge impact on their decisions. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Laughter will help turn your day around. Staying positive will enable you to accomplish far more than you imagined. It might be wise to keep your distance from discussions about politically sensitive issues today. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Do not panic if you find yourself in an unfamiliar situation. You will be able to acquire the information you need by asking someone more experienced than yourself. Business ventures will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although you may find it difficult to open up, talking to others will be the best way to chase those gray clouds away. An unnerving situation will be a true test of your courage. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



The motivation to push yourself forward should come from within, not from without. If accolades are the only thing driving you to succeed, you are just setting yourself up for failure. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be inspired to reach new creative heights through a change of scenery. Heading to a coffee shop or someplace quiet where you can concentrate will increase your efficiency. ✭✭✭