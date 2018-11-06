Puzzle

ACROSS1 "___ and the Man" (sitcom)6 What Trix are for10 Grumpy crustacean?14 38-Down in Orion15 Think tank's quest16 Present in class?17 Shun maximally20 Legendary wizard21 Most ethereal (var.)22 Not order out25 Slangy three-pointers26 Major Spanish river30 Where some NFL games are won?32 U-turn from dreamers35 Texas city41 Dreaded thing for a spec writer43 NFL palaces44 Title on a PC?45 Women's wear47 Opera performance48 Jack of rhyme53 The Little Mermaid56 Rafter timber58 Relieve, as from pain63 Kick out of class? No, worse66 Mob disturbance67 Boxer's cover68 Auxiliaries69 After-deductions amounts70 Chief Norse god71 On the runDOWN1 Study like crazy2 Construction with combs3 Composer Stravinsky4 Top a room5 Granddad's favorite song, to you6 Hobby-shop buy7 President McKinley's wife8 FDR's middle name9 Retail success10 Voice-lifters in church11 Examine again, as a patient12 Like museum crowds13 Tops18 Santa ___19 Old TV screen type23 Marmoset kin24 To the degree that26 Makes boo-boos27 Red root vegetable28 Indian ruler29 2018 TV type31 Extent, as of damage33 16-Across in Paris34 Attempt, slangily36 Gold finish?37 Volcano in Italy38 Celestial body39 Massive highway vehicle40 3,797,000 sq. mi. for the U.S.42 Pending, legally46 Muzzle-loading packer48 Ship's rear49 Impish little elf50 Transfer orchids51 Lends a crooked hand?52 Business card abbr.54 Curvy road shape55 Train making all the stops57 Common '70s hairstyle59 Louisville's river60 Hubbub61 Old-style weed whackers62 "... anything ___ you can do?"64 Asian belt65 Males

