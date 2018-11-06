Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "___ and the Man" (sitcom)
6 What Trix are for
10 Grumpy crustacean?
14 38-Down in Orion
15 Think tank's quest
16 Present in class?
17 Shun maximally
20 Legendary wizard
21 Most ethereal (var.)
22 Not order out
25 Slangy three-pointers
26 Major Spanish river
30 Where some NFL games are won?
32 U-turn from dreamers
35 Texas city
41 Dreaded thing for a spec writer
43 NFL palaces
44 Title on a PC?
45 Women's wear
47 Opera performance
48 Jack of rhyme
53 The Little Mermaid
56 Rafter timber
58 Relieve, as from pain
63 Kick out of class? No, worse
66 Mob disturbance
67 Boxer's cover
68 Auxiliaries
69 After-deductions amounts
70 Chief Norse god
71 On the run
DOWN
1 Study like crazy
2 Construction with combs
3 Composer Stravinsky
4 Top a room
5 Granddad's favorite song, to you
6 Hobby-shop buy
7 President McKinley's wife
8 FDR's middle name
9 Retail success
10 Voice-lifters in church
11 Examine again, as a patient
12 Like museum crowds
13 Tops
18 Santa ___
19 Old TV screen type
23 Marmoset kin
24 To the degree that
26 Makes boo-boos
27 Red root vegetable
28 Indian ruler
29 2018 TV type
31 Extent, as of damage
33 16-Across in Paris
34 Attempt, slangily
36 Gold finish?
37 Volcano in Italy
38 Celestial body
39 Massive highway vehicle
40 3,797,000 sq. mi. for the U.S.
42 Pending, legally
46 Muzzle-loading packer
48 Ship's rear
49 Impish little elf
50 Transfer orchids
51 Lends a crooked hand?
52 Business card abbr.
54 Curvy road shape
55 Train making all the stops
57 Common '70s hairstyle
59 Louisville's river
60 Hubbub
61 Old-style weed whackers
62 "... anything ___ you can do?"
64 Asian belt
65 Males
Solution