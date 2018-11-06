Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/6 17:03:40

Puzzle




ACROSS

  1 "___ and the Man" (sitcom)

  6 What Trix are for

 10 Grumpy crustacean?

 14 38-Down in Orion

 15 Think tank's quest

 16 Present in class?

 17 Shun maximally

 20 Legendary wizard

 21 Most ethereal (var.)

 22 Not order out

 25 Slangy three-pointers

 26 Major Spanish river

 30 Where some NFL games are won?

 32 U-turn from dreamers

 35 Texas city

41 Dreaded thing for a spec writer

 43 NFL palaces

 44 Title on a PC?

 45 Women's wear

 47 Opera performance

 48 Jack of rhyme

 53 The Little Mermaid

 56 Rafter timber

 58 Relieve, as from pain

 63 Kick out of class? No, worse

 66 Mob disturbance

 67 Boxer's cover

 68 Auxiliaries

 69 After-deductions amounts

 70 Chief Norse god

 71 On the run

DOWN

  1 Study like crazy

  2 Construction with combs

  3 Composer Stravinsky

  4 Top a room

  5 Granddad's favorite song, to you

  6 Hobby-shop buy

  7 President McKinley's wife

  8 FDR's middle name

  9 Retail success

 10 Voice-lifters in church

 11 Examine again, as a patient

 12 Like museum crowds

 13 Tops

 18 Santa ___

 19 Old TV screen type

 23 Marmoset kin

 24 To the degree that

 26 Makes boo-boos

 27 Red root vegetable

 28 Indian ruler

 29 2018 TV type

 31 Extent, as of damage

 33 16-Across in Paris

 34 Attempt, slangily

 36 Gold finish?

 37 Volcano in Italy

 38 Celestial body

 39 Massive highway vehicle

 40 3,797,000 sq. mi. for the U.S.

 42 Pending, legally

 46 Muzzle-loading packer

 48 Ship's rear

 49 Impish little elf

 50 Transfer orchids

 51 Lends a crooked hand?

 52 Business card abbr.

 54 Curvy road shape

 55 Train making all the stops

 57 Common '70s hairstyle

 59 Louisville's river

 60 Hubbub

 61 Old-style weed whackers

 62 "... anything ___ you can do?"

 64 Asian belt

 65 Males

Solution



 

