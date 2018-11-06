World's largest wollastonite ore mine discovered in China's Jiangxi

A wollastonite ore deposit estimated to have nearly 70 million tonnes of reserves has been discovered in east China's Jiangxi Province, according to the provincial natural resources department.



The mine, with an explored reserve of 69.55 million tonnes, is located in Yushui District, Xinyu City.



"It is even larger than the world's largest Canadian Seeleys Bay wollastonite deposit lands in terms of mineral size, and has better ore quality and higher length-diameter ratio," said the department, adding that the average wollastonite content exceeds 63 percent.



Wollastonite is a naturally occurring mineral with many unique characteristics. Through advanced processing, it has become one of the most versatile functional fillers on the market and is widely used in products including plastics, paint, coatings and ceramics.

