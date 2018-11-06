CIIE to facilitate China-S.Korea exchange in car sector: Hyundai Motor

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first import-themed national-level fair, would facilitate the China-South Korea exchange in the automobile sector, Hyundai Motor said Tuesday.



The CIIE opened in Shanghai on Monday, bringing together more than 3,600 companies from 172 countries, regions and international organizations as well as over 400,000 purchasers from China and overseas.



"The successful hosting of the 2018 CIIE will facilitate the auto sector's exchange between (South) Korea and China. It will become a new platform, for sure, to lead a trend of the auto industry's development," an official with Hyundai Motor, which is an exhibitor at the CIIE, told Xinhua.



The biggest carmaker of South Korea exhibited its high-performance N brand vehicles and its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle at the inaugural import expo.



Hyundai said in a separate press release that it would actively consider launching its N brand vehicles in China, the world's biggest car market.



"It is meaningful (for Hyundai) to attend the large-scale fair, which exhibits imports 100 percent for the first time in the world. The magnificence of the scale was very impressive," said the Hyundai official.



The official said China is gradually pushing for a new paradigm through its opening-up and opening its doors to the world wider, noting that Hyundai could take an opportunity to show its technology leadership by exhibiting its high-performance vehicles and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle at the CIIE.

