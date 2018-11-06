Iran has plans for even ‘beyond the sanctions’: CBI chief

Photo: IRNA

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said on Monday that sanctions declared recently by the US had been predicted earlier by CBI and in some cases, it has worked out plans for even 'beyond the sanctions'.He made the remarks after the US Department of the Treasury (USDT) declared new banking sanctions and suspending SWIFT access to the Iranian banks on Monday.On Monday, USDT released a 75-page list of new Iranian individuals and companies subject to the sanctions.Abdolnaser Hemmati said that necessary talks have been held with the partners and ways of interaction with them have been coordinated earlier.Essential measures to regulate currency spending and resources have been earlier taken, as the country enjoys a desirable state at present and is currently experiencing stable situation.As to the suspension of access to SWIFT system, the official said that alternative systems have been anticipated for interaction with partner states.On Monday, the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on the Iran's energy, shipping and financial sectors, targeting over 700 entities. Many of these companies were initially hit by Obama-era sanctions that were subsequently lifted when the US entered the Iran nuclear deal in 2015.