Red Brick Art Museum hosts ‘Rituals of Signs and Metamorphosis’ exhibition

Tightrope by Taus Makhacheva Photo: Courtesy of Red Brick Art Museum

A new joint exhibition of artworks from 10 Asian artists is demonstrating the different ways ancient and modern artists see the world.The Rituals of Signs and Metamorphosis exhibition at Beijing's Red Brick Art Museum begins with Indian artist Anish Kapoor's installation Descension (2015), a six-meter-diameter whirlpool that draws viewers' attention to its dark depths.South Korean artist Park Chan-kyong recreates his own version of art history in his work A Small Art History 1-2 by reconfiguring select artworks from different ages.According to the introduction, the exhibition, which will come to an end on April 7, 2019, aims to create a collective dialogue in a space where various critical and methodological approaches converge to shift rigid patterns of perception and induce intuitive ones.