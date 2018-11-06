A pavilion of intelligent expression

Visitors look at the intelligent expression pavilion of Hema Fresh Store, an online-to-offline retailer under the e-commerce platform Alibaba Group, at the Light of the Internet Expo during the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday. The conference will be held from Wednesday to Friday, featuring topics such as artificial intelligence, 5G, big data and internet security. More than 1,500 guests from 80 countries and regions will participate in the event. Photo: IC