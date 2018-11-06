China spends $28.74b on IP imports

China spent $28.74 billion on imports of charges for the use of intellectual property last year, official data showed Tuesday.
The figure was up nearly 14 fold from 2001 when the country joined the WTO, said the Report on China's Services Imports released by the Ministry of Commerce
.
The US was the top source for such imports, followed by Japan and Germany, according to the report which was published on the sidelines of the ongoing first China International Import Expo. Most of China's charges for the use of intellectual property imports went to patents, trademarks and copyrights.