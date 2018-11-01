Tencent to adopt underage ID check to all video games

Tencent Holdings will expand an addiction-prevention system for underage gamers to all of its games, the company said on Monday, as the industry faces increased government scrutiny.



A "healthy gaming" system that includes time limits on daily play and can perform facial recognition-aided ID checks, which is already in use on Tencent's most popular Honour of Kings smartphone game, will be applied to nine other mobile games this year and expanded to cover all Tencent games next year, the company said in a post on its official WeChat account.



The move marks Tencent's latest attempt to meet the Chinese government's call for tighter controls to combat gaming addiction and increasing near-sightedness among young people. A state announcement in August called for the publishing regulator to control the number of new online video games and to limit the amount of time young Chinese spend playing such games.



Tencent, the world's largest gaming company by revenue, has run into regulatory roadblocks this year and Chinese authorities have not approved any new games since March.

