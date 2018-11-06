Singapore-China trade forum results in three new MoUs to boost industries

By Wang Han Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/6 19:23:39

Jinbao, CIIE mascot, stands at a square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Photo: Yang Hui/GT



Three MoUs to boost commercial and logistics connectivity, agricultural commodities trading and metal mineral collaboration were signed at the Singapore-China Trade & Investment Forum in Shanghai on Tuesday, following the commencement of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore.



Teo Siong Seng, chairman of Singapore Business Federation, said that over 80 Singaporean big and small enterprises from a variety of industries, including finance, energy, food and law, are participating in the first CIIE.



"We perceive CIIE as an opportunity to learn about how to present our products and services not only to China, but also to the whole world," Teo said. "CIIE is the first global expo with the theme of import. CIIE is not only an expo, but also a kind of spirit."



Under the framework of the



"One key area of cooperation is to continue attracting foreign investment to China, but our target regions for investment will not be restricted to the eastern regions, but also cover the Central, West and North China," Chan said.



Singapore also intends to help Chinese companies invest more efficiently abroad. "The main advantages of Singapore are in financing and legal fields. In these fields, Singapore could use our advantages and experience to help Chinese investors," Chan said, adding that third-country cooperation is another important field for bilateral cooperation.



"Singaporean and Chinese companies could work together to seek investment opportunities in other countries," he said.













