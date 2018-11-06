Park Hyatt Beijing celebrates 10th Anniversary

The 10th anniversary cake with a model of the Beijing Yintai Center's office building on the top of it at the event. Photos: Courtesy of Park Hyatt Beijing

Management team members of Hyatt properties take a group photo. Photos: Courtesy of Park Hyatt Beijing

Park Hyatt Beijing held its 10th anniversary ceremony in Beijing with visitors, media friends and in-house guests on October 26.At the beginning of the celebration, Peng Yaolong, general manager of the Park Hyatt Beijing delivered a welcome speech to express a warm welcome and his sincere gratitude to the guests for supports and contribution to their team over the past ten years. He especially thanked the owner of Yintai Group, a diversified industrial investment group involved in real estate, investment, finance, cultural tourism and other industries in China and the hard-working colleagues in front of the stage and behind the scenes. Peng said, "It is you who have brought energy and vitality to the Park Hyatt Beijing. Without your company and dedication, it would be impossible for us to reach today's achievements." In his speech, he reviewed the growth and achievements of the Park Hyatt Beijing in the past decade and shared his expectations for the future.On the evening of the celebration, Peng invited two special guests, Xu Daichuan, deputy general manager of Beijing Yintai Property Co., Ltd. and Gao Kesi, vice president of operations and administrative general manager of the Greater China of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, to share a toast and cut the 10th anniversary cake, during which they gave their best wishes to the Park Hyatt Beijing to have a brighter future in the next brilliant decade.From the beginning to the end, surprises had frequently appeared. The new executive head chef of the Park Hyatt Beijing, Ouyang Qingcheng and his creative teammates, had prepared rich and exquisite cuisines and wine for the guests. The 10th anniversary cake that won everyone's attention was a well-crafted work of art composed of double layers of chocolate, cream and strawberries. A model of the Beijing Yintai Center's office building shaped to scale, was on the top of the cake. It was stunning and elegant. The party reached its climax with a total of 30 house vouchers of several different domestic and foreign Hyatt Hotels which were given to the guests.Ten years ago, on October 18, 2008, Park Hyatt Beijing, the first Hyatt brand hotel of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in Greater China, officially opened. It welcomes travelers from all over the world and provides them with extraordinary and exclusive services. Also, the hotel interprets the concept of Hyatt's "luxury by heart" in a modest and personalized manner. At the end of 2017, the hotel completed the upgrade of the guest rooms and the three-story banquet hall. Soon, the hotel will present a new look of the 63-floor lobby, restaurant and a 62-floor multi-functional meeting space. It is believed that with better services and upgraded facilities, the hotel will further enhance its quality and offer the guests the comfort of home.