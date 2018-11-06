Israel and Shanghai sign science, tech and innovation MoU

Visitors take photos at a hall where the opening ceremony of CIIE was held. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Shanghai municipal government and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Israel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Monday to deepen cooperation in science, technology and innovation.Life science, agriculture technology and energy and environmental protection are among the key cooperative areas under the new MoU."Shanghai is one of the most important business and innovation centers in the world. The city creates a number of opportunities for business and science cooperation between Israel and China," said Akunis Ofir, Minister of Science and Technology of Israel.According to Ofir, this is the seventh MoU in less than 3 years between Israel and China in the fields of science and technology and innovation.Under the theme of innovation, the national pavilion of Israel at CIIE houses 10 Israeli companies which specialize in the business of intelligent and high-end equipment, food, medical care and diamonds.