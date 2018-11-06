Indonesia-China business forum to mutually cooperate in trade and investment

Visitors take photos at a hall where the opening ceremony of CIIE was held. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Over 180 participants from 139 Chinese companies and 138 participants from 63 Indonesian companies registered to participate in the Indonesia-China Business Forum held in Shanghai on Tuesday, with signings of MoUs taking place, according to Djauhari Oratmangun, Ambassador of Indonesia to the PRC.As a partner of China, Indonesia has been actively participating in the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), with 63 Indonesian companies attending, according to Oratmangun."There is huge potential for partnership in the future, and we must do more to promote trade, investment, tourism, digital economy and e-commerce," said Oratmangun.Bilateral trade figures between Indonesia and China have increased steadily in recent years, from $47.6 billion in 2016 to $58.8 billion in 2017, up 23 percent; bilateral trade figures from January to August in 2018 hit $47 billion, according to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, during the forum.