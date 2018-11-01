Sanya sees first JV travel agency

A Sino-foreign joint venture travel agency, the first of its kind in the island province of Hainan, has been unveiled in Sanya, a popular resort city in southern China, on Monday.



The Sanya Thomas Cook Travel Agency, co-founded by the world's leading travel group Thomas Cook and Fosun International Limited, has been established following a strategic partnership between the Hainan Tourism Development Commission and the British company in July. The building of the China (Hainan) Pilot Free Trade Zone (Port) is injecting powerful impetus into the province's tourism market, said A Dong, the city mayor.





