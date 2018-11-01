Gold consumption continues to grow

China's gold consumption continued to grow in the first three quarters of this year due to strong domestic demand.



Gold consumption went up 5.08 percent from a year ago to 849.7 tons in the January to September, the China Gold Association said Tuesday. Gold jewelry sales posted stable growth and contributed nearly two thirds of the total domestic gold consumption, while sales of industrial gold products and others registered the most rapid expansion, at 24.68 percent.





