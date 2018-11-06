Cold front comes to Shanghai on Thursday

Shanghai's meteorological authorities are releasing weather forecasts seven times per day to better serve the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE), Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday.



A meteorological observation car entered CIIE on November 3 to record natural elements including wind speed, air pressure, temperature, humidity and rainfall, then send the data back to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau every minute.



Its latest findings reveal that a cold front moving southward will bring frigid weather to Shanghai on Thursday, which is expected to continue during the next couple of days, according to Shanghaifabu.



Overcast weather followed by heavier showers will arrive sometime on Wednesday, with temperatures between 17 C and 21 C.



The rain will stop on Thursday, but the city is expected to see a sharp decline in temperature, with lows forecasted to dip around 12 C toward the end of the week.



Friday will be cloudy, as Shanghai will experience another round of rain on Saturday night.

