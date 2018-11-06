Yangpu district sets up innovation center in US

Shanghai's Yangpu district will set up an innovation center in the US Bay Area, Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday.



The center aims to introduce technologies, funding and enterprises from Silicon Valley and help export-oriented enterprises in Yangpu district expand their business.



The US Bay Area Council will help Yangpu district set up the center, according to a memorandum signed by Yangpu district and US Bay Area Council at the 2018 Yangpu National Innovation City High-level Strategy Consultation held in Shanghai.



American attendants of the event included exhibitors of the California pavilion at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE).

