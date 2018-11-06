Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Everything about him looks like my Dudu except the hair color."So said a grocery lady whose little white dog was stolen eight months ago. A man surnamed Yu recently found a little black dog wandering around Jiaomenxi subway station in Fengtai district. After feeding the dog, Yu walked him around the block hoping to find its owner. An hour later, the dog stopped at a grocery store. Yu asked if anyone there knew the dog, which is when the shop lady called out the name "Dudu," which made the dog very excited and leapt onto her. However, the grocery lady said she had lost a white dog not a black one, which was taken by a stranger as seen from their surveillance video. Yu and the lady later realized that the dog's hair had been dyed black by the pet thief. (Source: Beijing Evening News)