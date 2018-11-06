Press conference for 1st Inner Mongolia horse culture expo held in Beijing

Leaders at the press conference jointly reveal the official logo for the first Inner Mongolia International Horse Culture Expo. Photo: Courtesy of People's Daily Online

The press conference of the first Inner Mongolia International Horse Culture Expo was held in Beijing on Friday.

The expo, jointly held by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Hohhot city committee of the CPC and the city government, will kick off on August 18, 2019 and last until August 28, 2019. The expo will feature forums, opening and closing ceremonies, horse culture exhibitions, races, film screening, carnivals, performances and more.

Wang Jiping, vice mayor of Hohhot, said in his speech that the ethnic Mongolians are "people on the horseback," and the Mongolian horses are a symbol of hard work, diligence, courage, devotion and teamwork. The "Mongolian horse spirit" has been integrated into the blood of the people of different ethnic groups in the region, and it has been an important part of the grassland culture," he said.

Wang pointed out that the city of Hohhot embraces a long history, prosperous industries, a beautiful ecological environment, location advantages, a strong foundation of the horse industry, horse culture and horse science, a rich experience in holding exhibitions and a complete infrastructure. "We hope the first Inner Mongolia International Horse Culture Expo becomes a bridge and window to show the world our grassland culture and our characteristics," Wang said.

The Editor-In-Chief of the People ' s Daily Online Yu Qingchu said that the People ' s Daily Online continues to pay close attention to the economic and social development of various areas in Inner Mongolia, and tells a good story of "the voice of the grassland" from multi angles on multi-platforms.

Up to 160 participants including government officials, media representatives and equestrian club managers were present at the press conference.