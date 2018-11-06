Chinese-to-English word-for-word translations catching on

As different languages are affecting and impacting each other in a profound way in today's global village, more and more Chinese expressions are now being admitted into the English language lexicon. Photo: VCG

While some Chinese are glad that Chinglish has become more widely accepted, some are worried that it displays a lack of cultural confidence. Photo: VCG

With English being one of the three most important major courses throughout a Chinese student's school career, alongside Mandarin and and math, how to apply this language in their daily lives can be a headache for people of all ages in China.Interestingly, more and more Chinese expressions are now being admitted into the English language lexicon, such as "lose face" (diu lian) and "long time no see" (hao jiu bu jian). Such direct Chinese-to-English word-for-word translations is colloquially known as Chinglish.Most recently, "add oil!" (jia you), an expression widely used in China for encouragement, similar to "come on!," was included into the Oxford English Dictionary.As foreign languages are affecting and impacting each other in a more profound way in today's global village, will Chinglish catch on in the West just as English has in China? Or perhaps Chinglish will someday serve as a universal second language much in the way that Esperanto attempted to last century.Metropolitan recently set out for a Chinglish test on the streets of Beijing. We showed a list of 10 very popular Chinglish terms to young foreign and Chinese passersby to gauge their knowledge and understanding of this unusual hybrid vocabulary.British national Paul is a tourist who just arrived in Beijing. Coming from a native English-speaking country, Paul was interested in taking our little test. His misunderstanding of "adding oil" was a process in cooking, but he guessed correctly that "losing face" means to be embarrassed and "laugh die me" is similar to laughing to death.Paul guessed incorrectly to all our other questions, to which he conceded "Sorry I'm really bad at this test. My Chinglish is very bad."Our second contestant was a Danish citizen who only gave his Chinese name, Yang Guang. Yang has been living in China for two years and already speaks fluent Putonghua. It's no surprise, then, that Yang got many answers correct.For example, when it came to "people mountain people sea," he not only gave the correct answer as there are too many people and being very crowded, but also added that it was like the situation during the Chinese National Day holidays.However, Yang might be great at Putonghua, but his Chinglish abilities only scored a 30. Federico from Austria has been studying Chinese in Beijing for two months, and Ulli recently arrived to visit him.Having never before encountered any Chinglish terms on our list, the two friends used their imaginations, guessing three correctly: "laugh die me," "no zuo no die" and "know is know, no know is no know, is know."This video about people's understanding of Chinglish became very popular on Chinese social media recently, with a total view count of 4.5 million views on Weibo alone.In the video's comments section, many Chinese expressed that they had no idea that so many English expressions were in fact translations of Chinese.Some netizens discussed if cultural confidence is the key to a successful translation. "The Japanese have lots of local words translated from Japanese pronunciations, such as judo, ninja and kanji," netizen Fan Zhendong wrote, adding that such words are also well-known in the West."But we Chinese, being afraid that foreigners may not understand us, turn our unique expressions such as 'add oil' into Chinglish instead of keeping the original Chinese," Fan wrote."Very soon," Fan concluded, "people will forget where these terms come from and may even think they are from the English vocabulary. The key is that the Chinese lack confidence."1.Add oil (jia you): It has the literal meaning of refueling or adding cooking oil, but also can mean, especially in a match or when you are encouraging other people with what they are doing, add oil means "come on."2.Lose face (diu lian): Disgraced; embarrassed.3.People mountain people sea (ren shan ren hai): A massive crowd of people can resemble a mountain or a sea of people.4.Good good study, day day up (hao hao xue xi, tian tian xiang shang): A phrase to encourage people to study well and improve day by day.5.Give you some color to see see (gei ni dian yan se qiao qiao): Teach you a lesson6.Laugh die me (xiao si wo): Laugh to death7.No zuo no die (bu zuo bu si): Zuo, in its first tone, comes from the Shanghai dialect as being unreasonable or hypocrisy. So, no zuo no die means if one is not being so unreasonable, they would not meet so much trouble.8.We two, who and who (wo lia, shui he shui): It's a term that shows the closeness of the relationship between two people and asking the other to stop being excessively polite.9.You can you up, no can no BB (ni xing ni shang, bu xing bie BB): If you can handle the matter just go and do it. If you cannot just stop teaching others as if you are a master. BB is similar to blah blah.10.Know is know, no know is no know, is know. (zhi zhi wei zhi zhi, bu zhi wei bu zhi, shi zhi ye): It's a term from Confucius that teaches people to be honest with what they know, which Confucius considers real wisdom.

Scan to watch the full video on your phone