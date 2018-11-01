Season over for Nadal due to injury

Rafael Nadal confirmed Monday he will miss the ATP Finals in London this month and that his season is over due to injury.



Nadal said he needed an operation on his right ankle and is also yet to recover from the abdominal problem that kept him out of the Paris Masters in the previous week.



It means Novak Djokovic is guaranteed to end the year top of the world rankings while John Isner, the world No.10, comes into the field for the ATP Finals on Sunday.



"I am writing to you to signal the end of the season," Nadal said. "It has been a complicated year, very good in terms of tennis when I was able to play and very bad in terms of injuries."



The 32-year-old won a ­record-extending 11th French Open title in June and reached the semifinals at both Wimbledon and the US Open.



He was forced to retire mid-way through his US Open semifinal with Juan Martin del Potro in September due to pain in his right knee and has not been able to play a competitive match since.



Djokovic finished runner-up at the Paris Masters after losing to Karan Khachanov but still returned to No.1 in the ATP rankings for the first time since 2016.



