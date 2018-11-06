China's State-owned aerospace firm signs $723m deals at CIIE

Several firms affiliated with the State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASTC) signed 5-billion-yuan ($723 million) deals with 13 overseas enterprises during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), marking the first round of purchase order from the State-owned enterprises (SOEs) during the expo.

The deal involved 16 projects in various fields including aviation logistics, new materials, advanced sensors, new energy and special equipment. The overseas enterprises come from 11 countries and regions, ce.cn reported on Tuesday.

During the six-day expo, CASTC will also sign 24 purchasing projects, valued at 6 billion yuan, with 20 enterprises from countries and regions including Germany, the US, the Czech Republic, Japan and Switzerland.