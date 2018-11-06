Czech-Chinese deals ‘win-win’ outcome

People in front the exhibit booth of Czech Republic Photo: Yang Hui/GT





Miloš Zeman, president of the Czech Republic, said he expected enterprises from both countries to achieve win-win cooperation. He spoke on the occasion of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, and the comment was included in his opening remarks at the Czech-China Business Forum during the CIIE on Tuesday.



Eight bilateral agreements between businesses and institutions were signed at the forum, covering the areas of tourism, aerospace, the development of fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications services and education.



For instance, Czech investment firm PPF signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with Huawei Technologies (Czech), subsidiary of Chinese telecoms equipment provider Huawei Technologies to cooperate on 5G.



With an exhibit area of 500 square meters, the Czech national pavilion at the CIIE is designed to present the motto "Czech Rpublic-Land of Stories."



Traditional Czech crafts like glassware, musical instruments and toys, along with high-technology automotive and aerospace items, heavy machinery and virtual reality equipment are being displayed.



In recent years, bilateral trade between Czech Republic and China has seen a remarkable increase, said Marta Nováková, Czech minister of trade and industry, at the forum.