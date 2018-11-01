Japanese businesses applaud China’s opening

Japanese companies, which comprise the largest exhibitor group at the first-ever China International Import Expo (CIIE), seek to increase exports to the Chinese market, and China's determination to expand imports will also help industrial upgrades, business representatives said.



China's expanding imports can promote its own industrial upgrading and further increase trade and production, which will improve living standards and increase exports from China in turn, Osamu Mizui, director of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Shanghai, told a forum with the topic of "Ingenuity and Creativity" held on Tuesday as sideline activity of the CIIE.



Some Japanese companies from the Fortune 500 list, Toyota Motor, Itochu Corp, Omron and Healthcare Systems, presented cutting-edge products and services at the forum.



Toyota showed its latest on-demand autonomous vehicle solution for business, known as the e-Palette, as it introduced the company's achievements in mobility service platforms, self-driving technology and electric vehicle technology.



Itochu introduced its recyclable eco-friendly new business model that manufactures new clothes from old ones. It extracts polyester fiber from old clothes, processes and refines it, and turns it into polyester resin that is used to produce polyester fiber. The company, which is dedicated to environmental protection, also introduced its lithium-battery recycling business.



Omron presented its FORPHEUS robot, the first robot table tennis tutor, and it discussed its LD Series Mobile robots' application in the production of the C919 and ARJ21 Chinese-made aircraft.



Makers of Japanese cosmetics products that have been favored by Chinese consumers are among more than 450 Japanese exhibitors to promote Japanese products such as food and agricultural products at the CIIE.