‘China card’ not key issue in midterm elections but voters will suffer from a protracted trade war

"Democrats create mobs, Republicans create jobs," read a new campaign slogan of President Donald Trump for midterm elections posted on his personal Instagram.



The day after I arrived in New York City, CNN New York bureau located in the Time Warner Center received a suspicious package. I stayed two blocks away and also received an alert from the local police. Suspicious bomb packages have also been sent to former president Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to media reports. Several Trump opponents, who work in media and finance sectors in NYC expressed their strong feelings against the president, which made me feel that this resentment toward Democrats is driving Americans apart.



A few days later, a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh became another vivid example to show how divided and chaotic the US society has become.



I went to a rally that Trump held for Ted Cruz, US Senator of Texas, when I visited Houston. Despite that the president had previously harshly insulted Cruz and his family, Trump spoke highly of him at the rally, which a CNN panel used a Game of Thrones reference to sum up this Republican relationship.



This scenario not only showcased how unstable Trump's personality is, but also reflected how dramatic US politics could be. More surprisingly, I met some Trump supporters at the rally, who strongly applauded his volatile and erratic policies without a real understanding.



They seem to be splitting into two extremes, but in fact more like a traditional Chinese dish in which various ingredients are mixed together. Everyone has their own interests, everyone makes their own choices, and the policies of the candidates have to take care of them. It's a bunch of conflicting demands that get mixed up. So it's not a problem with Trump's personality, but his political choice that fits the situation. I don't know how such a multi-layered, fragmented mess can come to a consensus after the election.



Where is "China"? Although Trump has been playing his "China card" from time to time to seek support, China-related topics accounted for a small part of the midterm election themes. It is this confusion that makes the China issue less important.



Most Americans are used to "made in China," so at the very least, made-in-China is a factor underpinning the election. From Trump's campaign red cap to Halloween decorations, from socks with a Trump-promoting-image sold at a random gift shop in New York to red T-shirts and flags sold at the Trump's rally, most consumer products are labeled "Made in China," and many Americans consider being closely attached to China.



American consumers love made-in-China products for their cheaper prices and good quality. On a regular Saturday, I saw dozens of residents in Long Island, a region where rising middle class people live, go shopping in a mall nearby where they can buy boots and dresses, which are all imported from China.



Like Chinese products have widely entered people's lives in the US, Chinese people also highly embrace American products today. Millennials love taking photos with their iPhones and meeting up with their friends at coffee shops like Starbucks. The young generation also grows up with US fast-food chains such as McDonald's and KFC.



China and the US share close economic relations, especially from the aspect of the daily lives of ordinary people. If the economic tensions between the two countries escalate and spiral out of control, it will seriously hurt people on both sides.



If the trade war drags on, they will definitely feel pain in the coming years. At that point, China may become a matter of voters' concern. No one can predict who they will vote for, but one thing is for sure: If the worst-case scenario in their economic relations comes about, there will be no winner from the two sides of the Pacific Ocean.





