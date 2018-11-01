China, US to hold second diplomatic and security dialogue in Washington

China and the U.S. will hold their second diplomatic and security dialogue on Nov. 9 in Washington, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here Tuesday.



Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will co-chair the dialogue with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Hua added.



Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will participate in the dialogue.



The two sides will exchange views on China-U.S. relations and other issues of common concern, Hua said.

