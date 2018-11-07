Chinese economy operating within reasonable range, potential huge: premier

China's economy is operating steadily and within a reasonable range and has a great potential for development, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Tuesday.



Li made the remarks when holding the third "1+6" Roundtable with leaders of major international economic and financial institutions in Beijing.



Although the country's economy may see some fluctuations in the near future, it is within control, he said, adding the economic fundamentals are sound, as China is a big market and has the world's most abundant human resources.



"We have a workforce of 800 million to 900 million, with 170 million with higher education or technical skills," Li said.



He noted that China has implemented a prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy in recent years, strongly promoted streamlining administrative procedures, cut taxes and fees and actively developed new drivers of growth, and will continue to do so in the future.



According to the World Bank Group in its annual doing business report released on Oct. 31, China advanced to a global ranking of 46 for ease of doing business this year, up from 78 last year.



China will continue to optimize the business environment and ease market access, Li said.



Li said that China's business entities have exceeded 100 million, with 18,000 new enterprises registered daily, which drives the growth of employment, "that is the basic motivation for our development and China still has huge development potential in the future."

