President Xi meets Henry Kissinger, calls him ‘old friend of Chinese people’

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Thursday.
Calling Kissinger an old friend of the Chinese people, Xi hailed the "historic contribution" he has made to China-US relations.
Despite twists and turns, China-US relations have generally maintained steady progress over the past four decades, he said.
As the world undergoes unprecedented changes not seen in the past 100 years, it is the international community's expectation that China-US relations will continue to move forward in the right direction, the Chinese president said.
"I agreed with President Trump to meet during the upcoming G20
summit in Argentina, where the two sides can have an in-depth exchange of views on issues of common concern," Xi said.