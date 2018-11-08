Democrat Newsom elected next governor of California

‘Politics of chaos’ criticized in subtle jab at Trump

Gavin Newsom was elected governor of California but the message in his victory speech was directed far beyond the state's borders and at one man: President Donald Trump.



Newsom, who will replace fellow Democrat Jerry Brown in January, did not mention Trump by name, but his remarks were aimed squarely at the president.



He urged all Americans who oppose "agents of anger" to look toward the West Coast for another way of governing.



"We're saying unmistakably and in unison that it's time to roll the credits on the politics of chaos and the politics of cruelty," Newsom told supporters Tuesday night at a Los ­Angeles nightclub. "Now is the time for decency, for facts, for trust, and now is the time for truth. Now is time for leaders to lead."



Newsom, 51, easily defeated Republican businessman John Cox, who was endorsed by Trump. Throughout the campaign Newsom pledged to be a reliable Trump foil if elected.



He presented California as "America's coming attraction," extolled the state's diversity, innovative businesses and thriving economy, and urged Americans dispirited with political polarization take hope from the state's example.



"This, in every way, shape or form, is California's moment," Newsom said.



Newsom defeated Cox with a pledge to spur a rapid bump in housing construction, bring about universal health care and help impoverished children.



For the past eight years Newsom has been lieutenant governor, a position with almost no power. Before that, as San Francisco mayor, he rocketed into the global spotlight when he ordered the issuing of marriage licenses to same-sex couples when it wasn't legal.



For Newsom, the pivotal moment in the campaign came in June, when Cox finished second in a crowded primary field where the top two advance regardless of party affiliation.



Facing a Republican provided a huge advantage in the state where the GOP has 3.8 million fewer registered voters than the Democratic Party.



Newsom spent much of the campaign raising money and holding rallies for Democrats running for seats in Congress and the Legislature, building goodwill with lawmakers with whom he'll be working.



Newsom's victory was not a surprise; opinion polls during the campaign consistently showed a large margin of victory for him in reliably blue California.



Newsom is likely to be more willing than Brown to embrace ambitious social policies on homelessness, health care and the affordable housing crisis, said Garry South, a Democratic political consultant who in the past served as an adviser to Newsom.



"Our last two Democratic governors were incrementalists and fiscal moderates," South said, referring to Brown and Gray Davis, who left office in 2003. "They approached things in a very methodical and almost predictable way.



"In a Newsom administration, there will be some oxen gored."



At the close of the campaign, ­after he had spent weeks driving the length of the state in his campaign bus, Newsom said homelessness and housing affordability were the leading concerns he had heard from voters. "It's out of control," he said. "We are losing our middle class."



Cox, 63, a lawyer and investor living in the San Diego area, hammered relentlessly on California's high cost of living, for which he blamed Newsom and the Democrats who control the Legislature and every statewide office. He pledged to cut taxes and roll back environmental laws that he says obstruct housing construction.



He downplayed his conservative stances on social issues - he opposes abortion and made inflammatory comments about gay marriage a decade ago - but was unable to persuade voters to give him a shot. He also was hurt by support from Trump, who is very unpopular in the state.



"I consider myself very proud that we highlighted the incredible struggle that the people of this state have had for years," Cox told supporters as he conceded defeat in San Diego.



He blamed his loss on the enormous cost of running a campaign in California, home to nearly 40 million people and some of the nation's most expensive television markets. He raised more than $11 million this year - much of it his own - but still did not have enough money to run ads on broadcast television in the crucial final weeks.





