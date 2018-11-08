Russian exhibitors praise China’s rapid aerospace, aviation development

Russian manufacturer NPO Energomash showcases the RD-170/171, RD-107/108 and RD-120 rocket engines at Airshow China 2018 on Thursday. Photo: Cui Meng/GT
Rosoboronexport, the only state-owned arms trade company in Russia, showcased models of Russian weapons at their exhibition area.
A senior manager from this company who required anonymity told the Global Times on Thursday that "China's aviation development in both military and civilian areas is extremely fast, which is very impressive. This means that the cooperation models between Russia and China must be changed as well."
With fast development, the requirements of Chinese clients are rising quickly, he noted.
Some products that used to be needed are no longer attractive to China.
China's fast development "encourages us to do better," he said. "Fortunately, we can always find what we need from each other."
Russia and China have concluded contracts on weapons deliveries to be used in operations on the ground, in the air and sea, Viktor Kladov, the head of the delegation of Russian state corporation Rostec at the Zhuhai air show, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
According to Kladov, Russia will complete the contracted deliveries for 24 Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 air defense complexes to China on time, by 2020, Sputnik reported.
Russia also demonstrated its latest Viking air defense missile system - the export version of the Buk-M3 complex - for the first time outside Russia at the show.