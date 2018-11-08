Russian exhibitors praise China’s rapid aerospace, aviation development

Russian manufacturer NPO Energomash showcases the RD-170/171, RD-107/108 and RD-120 rocket engines at Airshow China 2018 on Thursday. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Russian arms exhibitors in Airshow China 2018 said China is developing so fast in aerospace and aviation that cooperation modes must be updated to meet the pace of potential demand.



A total of 43 countries and regions have participated in the air show in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Sunday.



About 770 exhibitors from countries including Russia the US, the UK, France, Germany, Brazil and the Czech Republic attended the show, according to the show's official website.



This is the first time that Belarus sent a delegation to participate in the show.



Foreign aviation companies including Boeing from the US, Airbus from France, Rolls-Royce from the UK and Sukhoi Aviation from Russia displayed their fighter jet engines, civil airplane engines, rocket engines, landing gear and other components at the exhibition hall.



Russia is the biggest participant, sending about 48 military and civilian aerospace and aviation product exhibitors.



Rosoboronexport, the only state-owned arms trade company in Russia, showcased models of Russian weapons at their exhibition area.



A senior manager from this company who required anonymity told the Global Times on Thursday that "China's aviation development in both military and civilian areas is extremely fast, which is very impressive. This means that the cooperation models between Russia and China must be changed as well."



With fast development, the requirements of Chinese clients are rising quickly, he noted.



Some products that used to be needed are no longer attractive to China.



China's fast development "encourages us to do better," he said. "Fortunately, we can always find what we need from each other."



Russia and China have concluded contracts on weapons deliveries to be used in operations on the ground, in the air and sea, Viktor Kladov, the head of the delegation of Russian state corporation Rostec at the Zhuhai air show, told Sputnik on Tuesday.



According to Kladov, Russia will complete the contracted deliveries for 24 Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 air defense complexes to China on time, by 2020, Sputnik reported.



Russia also demonstrated its latest Viking air defense missile system - the export version of the Buk-M3 complex - for the first time outside Russia at the show.



