Figuratively Speaking

4.2%



Forecast annual growth of China's import demand from 2018 to 2035



$3.59tr



Import demand that China is expected to reach by 2035



$1.1tr



Import demand for mechanical and electrical equipment by 2035, making it the largest category of imports.



4%



Minimum growth rate for import demand for products such as fossil energy and fuel, chemical products, minerals and base metals and products from 2018 to 2035