Double 11 frenzy

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Millions of Chinese people won't sleep on Friday night as China's "double 11" - November 11 - shopping festival will start at the stroke of midnight. Even those with no intention of shopping may also be tempted by attractive discounts, advertisements and disturbing messages sent to their phones. Some retailers create fake discounts: They raise the price of discounted merchandise before the festival. There have also been reports saying that the festival is more like a carnival of tat and fakery. It is natural that customers care about prices while retailers are interested in profit. But instead of playing tricks and cheating consumers, online retailers should focus on improving the quality of products and services. After all, customers shouldn't always be the ones who lose out.