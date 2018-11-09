UN Women celebrates gains made by women in US midterm elections

The UN organization for women on Thursday applauded the female candidates' victories in the 2018 US midterm elections.



"UN Women celebrates the achievements of women who participated in the 2018 US midterm elections," said a statement released here by the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the global empowerment of women and girls.



"Their historic victories indicate the rising voice and leadership of women, particularly as a total of 277 women ran from both parties for office, as well as unprecedented levels of candidates and winners who represented all ages, races, religions, sexual orientation, backgrounds and cultures," it said.



"The new cohort of elected women will bring the total number in Congress to more than 100," the statement said. "This is a record. The numbers and diversity of women are unprecedented with a 75 percent increase in women of color -- including Black, Hispanic, Muslim and Native American -- who ran for Congress."



The organization said that political participation by women "is a vital human right and critical for the achievement of gender equality and sustainable development."



With more women in decision-making positions in many countries, UN Women said "we see more inclusive decisions, and we find different solutions to long-standing problems."

