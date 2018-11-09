HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China-US dialogue helps to assess stances
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/9 10:15:30
China has to convince the US that our range of core interests is far smaller than other powers in history, but we are steadfast in defending those core interests and capable of doing so. Outside that range, China will expand its interests in the world only through enlarging common interests with others rather than encroaching upon others’ interests in a zero-sum manner.
