Mandarin duck becomes new star in New York City's Central Park

A Mandarin duck (Front) paddles on a pond at the Central Park in New York, the United States, on Nov. 8, 2018. Mandarin ducks are native to East Asia and renowned for their dazzling multicolored feathers. This rare Mandarin duck, first spotted in early October, has become a new star at the Central Park, one of New York City's most-visited attractions. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
